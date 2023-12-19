House Fire in Ebenezer Successfully Contained. Caused by Lit Candle | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (EBENEZER ESTATE) - In the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 19th, 2023, at approximately 5:00 AM, the Sint Maarten Police Force's (KPSM) central dispatch received several calls reporting a house fire on R.S. Nicolson Road in Ebenezer. Responding swiftly to the emergency, multiple police patrol units and personnel from the Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the occupants of the residence, an adult female and a minor, had already been safely evacuated. The quick response of the Fire Department personnel on-site successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a lit candle. As the festive end-of-year season is upon us, the Sint Maarten Police Force urges the public to exercise caution and be vigilant in handling materials that may pose a fire risk.

The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes the importance of fire safety during this celebratory season and advises citizens to avoid the use of open flames or flammable materials in proximity to combustible items. By taking simple precautions, such as using flameless candles and practicing responsible fire safety measures, the community can contribute to a safer environment for all.

In light of this incident, the KPSM (Sint Maarten Police Force) calls upon the public to be mindful of potential fire hazards and encourages everyone to prioritize safety in their homes and surroundings. We appreciate the community's cooperation in adhering to these precautions, ensuring a secure and joyous holiday season.