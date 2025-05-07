“How to Get to the Bridge” Donated to the Sint Maarten Library | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Holistic health writer Roseann Rumnit, a proud descendant of Sint Maarten and native of Aruba, has generously donated her debut book, “How to Get to the Bridge”, to the Sint Maarten Library and the wider community.

As a certified Health Detoxification Specialist, Rumnit shares her deeply personal journey to raise awareness about the importance of living intentionally and prioritizing health. Her book encourages readers to make more conscious lifestyle choices and explores natural home remedies that supported her through her own health challenges.

“How to Get to the Bridge” is not a substitute for professional medical advice, but rather a complementary guide that emphasizes wellness through healthy nutrition, hydration, and holistic practices. The book highlights the value of agricultural awareness, herbal medicine, detoxification techniques, and traditional remedies that may assist in managing health concerns and promoting body cleansing.

Featuring brief definitions of health terms, common diseases, recipes, and time-honored remedies, “How to Get to the Bridge” serves as a practical pocket guide. Rooted in Sint Maarten’s local traditions, it offers readers accessible self-help insights grounded in cultural knowledge.

The Sint Maarten Library is honored to support local authors and provide a platform for their voices. General Manager Marc Marshall, together with library staff, graciously accepted the donation and proudly added Rumnit’s work to the collection.

The book is now available to the public and represents a valuable addition to the library’s health and wellness offerings.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to inspiring a love for reading and lifelong learning. Through its diverse collection and community-focused programs, the library continues to serve as a vital hub for education and cultural enrichment on the island.