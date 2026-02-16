HR Evolve Conference 2026. A New Platform Shaping the Future of Work | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - HR professionals, HR Leaders, business leaders, and industry partners are invited to register for the HR Evolve Conference 2026, a new professional event dedicated to strengthening St. Maarten’s labor market by positioning Human Resources as a key driver of sustainable growth, organizational resilience, and long-term success.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort. Designed as a dynamic platform for HR professionals, business owners, and decision-makers from St. Maarten and neighboring islands, HR Evolve Conference 2026 will focus on positioning HR as a strategic force behind resilient organizations, engaged employees, and a thriving labor market.

By strengthening HR’s role at the decision-making table, organizations are better equipped to manage talent effectively, build resilient teams, and deliver consistent service excellence—key pillars for sustainable growth in an island-based economy.

The conference will feature keynote presentations, interactive breakout sessions, and practical insights from experienced leaders navigating workforce challenges across the region. Participants will gain perspectives on leadership, people strategy, and organizational culture. The program will also address well-being and resilience, recognizing that effective leadership begins with leaders who are supported, balanced, and sustainable.

While the conference centers on HR, the organizers emphasize a broad and inclusive approach.

“We welcome HR professionals at every stage of their career, entrepreneurs responsible for human capital, HR leaders shaping strategy and culture, and business leaders partnering with HR to drive results,” said Krystal Wanga, organizer of the event and owner of Strategic Elements.

“By elevating HR, we elevate how talent is managed, how employees show up, and how our island is experienced, by residents, businesses, and visitors alike. With the HR Evolve Conference, we aim to create awareness and begin shifting the role of HR on the island.”

The afternoon conference will be followed by a networking cocktail at MIX, offering attendees the opportunity to continue conversations and build connections in a relaxed, informal setting.

Registration opens today, February 16, 2026, and will be available at www.sxm-hrnetwork.com. Additional details, including speaker announcements and program highlights, will be released in the coming months.