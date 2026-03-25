HR Evolve Conference 2026 Announces Keynote Speaker Cleveland Beresford | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The HR Evolve Conference 2026 is proud to announce Cleveland Beresford Jr., Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the NAGICO Group, as its keynote speaker for this year’s highly anticipated event taking place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort.

With over 15 years of experience in human resources and leadership, Cleveland Beresford brings a dynamic and strategic perspective to the evolving role of HR in today’s business landscape.

In his current role, he leads the HR function of the NAGICO Group, guiding a workforce of over 450 professionals and driving key initiatives in organizational development, culture, and change management across the Caribbean region.

His diverse background includes a military career with service in the Dutch Army as recruitment officer, leadership roles in the public sector and high-level policy advisory position.

He also served as a director and chairman of the supervisory board of PJIA Holdings Company. This unique combination of experience has shaped his expertise in strategic coordination, governance, and stakeholder management, highlighting him as a principal advocate on the future of HR in St. Maarten and the Caribbean.

During his keynote session, titled “From Traditional HR to Strategic Impact,” Beresford will share a practical case study on how organizations can evolve from fragmented, operational people management into a more structured and strategic approach.

This session is designed not only for HR professionals, but also for people leaders, exploring how centralizing people processes and introducing clearer structures can enhance efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and improve overall business performance.

Through practical, scenario-based discussions, participants will discover how streamlining workflows and clarifying roles can free up time to focus on people strategy and execution, as well as leadership, growth, and scaling the business.

Beresford captures this powerfully: “HR’s evolution is a shift from administrative efficiency - focused on policies, to organizational impact driven by purpose.”

Attendees will walk away with a deeper understanding of modern HR operating models, as well as the strategic thinking and trade-offs required to move HR from an operational function to a true business partner.

Registration for the HR Evolve Conference 2026 is open and early bird tickets are still available until March 31st. For registration, more information and updates, visit www.sxm-hrnetwork.com or follow the conference on social media.

About HR Evolve Conference 2026

The HR Evolve Conference 2026, taking place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, is a dynamic half-day event dedicated to strengthening leadership, people strategy, and the future of work on St. Maarten.

Bringing together HR professionals, business leaders, and decision-makers, the conference offers practical insights, real-world case studies, and meaningful networking opportunities designed to support more resilient and forward-thinking organizations.

The event is made possible through the valued support of its partners and sponsors, including Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, AFAS, De Jong Legal, First Response, Global Resourcing, Grant Thornton, Quantum Finance, Wanna Grow, IGY Marinas & Performance Management Online.