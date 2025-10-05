IETA Responds to Social Media Complaint Regarding Supermarket Pricing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) conducted an inspection on Friday, October 3, 2025, at a supermarket located on Defiance Road in the Upper Princess Quarter district, following a complaint posted on Facebook alleging inconsistent pricing and currency conversion practices.

During the control, inspectors confirmed that the establishment’s business licenses were valid and properly displayed. However, it was observed that a portion of items on the shelves did not have visible price labels, which may lead to confusion for consumers.

The management of the supermarket was instructed that:

*All products must have clear and visible prices before being offered for sale.

*Prices must consistently display the guilder (ANG) symbol to avoid ambiguity.

*Businesses may not remain open to the public while selling items without price labels.

As a result of the inspection, the supermarket’s management agreed to temporarily close operations to complete inventory and ensure proper price labeling. The establishment will continue to be routinely monitored by IETA to ensure ongoing compliance.

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs remind all businesses that price transparency and consumer protection are legal obligations. IETA remains committed to fair business practices that protect both residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.

Members of the public who encounter unclear pricing, unfair charges, or other practices that may mislead consumers are encouraged to report them directly to IETA via our WhatsApp Business number: +1-721-542-3182 (text, images, and video only).