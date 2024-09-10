IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp Equips Caribbean Youth for New School Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - International Game Technology (IGT), a global leader in gaming and operator of the Caribbean Lottery and Barbados Lottery, successfully completed its fourth annual IGT Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp for Caribbean youth this summer. Now, participating students are back to school and energized for the new year, equipped to become innovators and problem-solvers.

IGT partnered with the Mona Geoinformatics Institute (MGI) at the University of the West Indies to host the virtual camp, under the inspiring theme “Climate Action: Think It! Code It! Solve It!” The camp, an extension of IGT’s global After School Advantage (ASA) programme, consisted of introductory (Level 1) and intermediate (Level 2) programmes.

A total of 72 students from five Caribbean countries - Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago - participated in the virtual camp. Included were students from the Maude Crosse Preparatory School in Nevis, The Learning Centre in Barbados and The St Maarten Youth Council.

The Level 1 course introduced students to the fascinating world of computer science, providing a foundational understanding of coding and computing. They also explored careers in the industry, and developed essential skills such as website development and robotics. Returning students in the Level 2 programme built on the knowledge they gained last summer to explore more complex web development including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and an introduction to Artificial Intelligence. Students also had the exciting experience of building a robot.

As these students begin the new school year, they will remember the encouragement they received to continue their learning adventure with enthusiasm and curiosity. Guest speaker at the camp graduation, Nalini Ramsawak-Jodha, UWI Lecturer in Education (Teaching of Mathematics), congratulated the students and challenged them to continue using their knowledge to protect the environment.