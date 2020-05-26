IMA donates non-perishable and dry goods for food baskets | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Indian Merchants Association (IMA) has donated 150 food packages for the most vulnerable in society and plans to donate an additional 100.

The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, which falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is very pleased with the donations that have been coming in to help the less fortunate during the COVID-19 crisis, and expresses its gratitude to the Indian business community.

On May 16 IMA started with distributing 50 food packages. The IMA collected and donated an additional 100 over the past weekend.

IMA plans to collaborate with Community Councils to donate a further 100 food packages.

Persons are reminded, those needing assistance should fill in the digital Social Impact Assessment Form by going to the following link for the digital registration system: http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org/covid19/SIAForm.aspx

The Social Impact Assessment Form is available on the Government Website for download on smart phones, desktops, or laptops. The forms can also be filled in online and submitted for processing.

There are several sections on the form that needs to be filled in such as Section 1 “Personal data,” Section 2 “Financial/Employment data,” and Section 3 “Basic Needs Assessment.”

