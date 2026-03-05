Impact Quest Unites Over 100 Participants in Island-Wide Celebration of Volunteerism | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, February 28th, Sint Maarten came alive with purpose as the Impact Quest Volunteer Scavenger Hunt brought together youth teams, corporate teams, mission volunteers, and community partners for an island-wide day of service, collaboration, and healthy competition.

Organized by Volunteer.sx under the Foresee Foundation and the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), in partnership with the SXM Padel Club, Impact Quest officially kicked off Sint Maarten’s celebration of the United Nations-declared International Year of Volunteers 2026.

A Scavenger Hunt with Purpose

This was not an ordinary scavenger hunt. Teams traveled across districts completing hands-on missions hosted by local organizations and community leaders. Participants recycled, donated, painted, interviewed, researched, created, learned, and gave back, all while earning points through the Goosechase app.

In addition to physical missions, teams were challenged with interactive trivia and knowledge-based questions within the app. These questions tested their understanding of volunteerism, local non-profits, community initiatives, and island history, giving participants the opportunity to expand their awareness while competing. The format blended action with education, ensuring that teams were not only moving across the island, but also growing in their understanding of the causes and organizations shaping St. Maarten.

Mission hosts included Stichting Building Bridges Saving Lives, the Dutch Marines, Leaders For Change, Spaceless Gardens at Kooyman, EPIC (Environmental Protection in the Caribbean), Our Creations Arts & Crafts, That Yoda Guy, CST (Carib Swim Team), White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, Les Fruits de Mer Association and Nature Foundation. These organizations opened their doors and designed interactive challenges that allowed participants to step directly into spaces of service and learning. Teams were not simply answering questions, they engaged with real initiatives that strengthen the island daily.

Youth at the Center

A central focus of Impact Quest was ensuring youth participation. Thanks to generous sponsor support, youth teams and teams with young participants were able to participate free of charge, removing financial barriers and ensuring inclusive access. Throughout the day, young people demonstrated leadership, teamwork, creativity, and civic pride. The event reinforced a simple but powerful truth: when youth are given the opportunity to serve, they rise.

Powered by Community Support

Impact Quest was made possible through the support of committed sponsors and partners who believe in the power of volunteerism. Main sponsors included Samenwerkende Fondsen Caribe, SXM Padel Club, Central Bank of Curacao & St. Maarten, Philipsburg Broadcasting, the Social Economic Council (SER), WINAIR, IGY Marina, Windward Island Bank (WIB), Algemeen Pensioen Fonds (APS), Notary Boekhout, Notary Richards, Social & Health Insurances (SZV), Grant Thornton, and Brooks & Associates. Additional sponsors and partners included Telem, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Holland House Hotel, Domino’s Pizza, Penha, Aziana Restaurant, Boolchand’s, Klass Electronics, Cost U Less, Tech Hub, Feest Café, Beauty Lounge, Come y Calla, The Playground, SXM Beauty Lab, Caribbean Gems, Avantika, Balls and Wine, Gelateria Milano, Maleona’s, SMITCO, and many more who contributed prizes, food, experiences, and logistical support to ensure a dynamic and well-executed event.

Celebration & Recognition

After four hours of missions across the island teams, volunteers, sponsors, and mission hosts came together for an afternoon of music, laughter, games, and the highly anticipated awards moment at our post Quest Social Mixer.

At the Social Mixer, the focus shifted from missions to meaningful connection. Participants enjoyed friendly padel games, interactive human-sized activities, music, and shared moments that allowed teams and volunteers to engage beyond the Quest itself. Throughout the afternoon, youth attendees also had the opportunity to win prizes generously donated by sponsors, adding joy and appreciation to a day rooted in service.

Taking home 1st place was We Do-Et Best Squad, whose strategy and consistency earned them the highest overall score of the day. Queens on a Quest secured 2nd place, proving that focus and teamwork make a powerful combination. Creativity was also rewarded. The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation (FYIF) Social Committee stood out with the Best Team Theme/Most Enthusiastic, fully embracing the spirit of Impact Quest, while Helping Hands claimed Best Decorated Car, bringing color and personality to the roads.

Beyond the Quest

Impact Quest served as the launchpad for continued engagement through Volunteer.sx, a digital platform connecting individuals and organizations to meaningful volunteer opportunities across Sint Maarten. Proceeds from the event will contribute toward the development of The VSX Youth Circle, a youth ambassador program under Volunteer.sx aimed at strengthening youth leadership in volunteerism.

As St. Maarten steps into the International Year of Volunteers, Impact Quest has set the tone for the year ahead: collaboration over competition, service over spectacle, and youth at the forefront of progress. Volunteerism is not charity. It is a shared responsibility. It is pride in action. It is nation-building.

For more information about upcoming initiatives or to register as a volunteer, visit Volunteer.sx online or connect with us via our Facebook and Instagram pages.