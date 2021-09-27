Implementation Agendas in line with National Development Vision | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Fourth Implementation Agenda was approved on Friday, September 24 in the Kingdom Council of Ministers. This agenda covers the period from October-November-December.

Implementation Agendas outline action-points that have to be taken by the Government of Sint Maarten and are therefore in line with the final decision-making in the Council of Ministers and established after approval in the Kingdom Council of Ministers.

The ministries have the lead in drafting the action points that are linked to the reform measures as well as establishing the corresponding timeframe for delivery of the measures. The ministries are assisted by a Temporary Work Organization.

The implementation agenda is to be considered a roadmap that outlines the priorities and the sequencing of implementation of the reform measures.

On December 22, 2020, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands signed a mutual agreement for implementation of the Sint Maarten Country Reform Package.

The confirmation of this agreement has cleared the way for the realization of reforms and investments aimed at enhancing the country’s economic and social resilience in line with St. Maarten’s National Development Vision (NDV).

The country reform package covers aspects of Financial Control, Costs and effectiveness of the public sector, Taxes, Financial Sector, Economic Reforms, Health, Education and Strengthening of the Rule of Law.

The ultimate aim with the country reform package is to improve the overall well-being of our Country in terms of sustainable economic growth and earning capacity. Good governance, solid government finances and social cohesion, which are all considered vital building blocks for the long-term development of the nation up to 2030.

The result will be an economy and society that is also more resilient in the face of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, other natural disasters, or economic shocks, while improving resilience – by offering new opportunities for citizens and businesses.

The Sint Maarten Ministry of General Affairs Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) is providing secretariat support in this process.