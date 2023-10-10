In Commemoration of Police Week: Honoring the Guardians of Our Communities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The annual Police Week, serves to recognize and appreciate the unwavering dedication of the men and women who dedicate their lives as the vigilant guardians of our communities. A jubilant church service was rendered today at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church on Front Street, which immediately followed a parade and luncheon at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

This year's Police Week brings together esteemed members of the Police Korps from Aruba, Curacao, the BES Islands, and the Netherlands, fostering unity, collaboration, and the celebration of shared commitment to safety and security.

Today, this solemn gathering, paused to reflect on the pivotal role police officers play in their daily lives. They are the fearless individuals who willingly place themselves in harm's way, ensuring safety, security, and peace of mind. Their unwavering dedication is a beacon of hope for all of us, as they steadfastly answer the call for help, regardless of the time or circumstances. They are the embodiment of selfless service, tirelessly protecting our communities and upholding the cherished values we hold dear.

In her heartfelt address during this morning’s church service in honor of Police Week, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, emphasized, "Let us also remember that our men and women in blue are not just officers of the law; they are fellow citizens, brothers, sisters, parents, and friends. They too face challenges and uncertainties, but they continue to serve with unparalleled courage and dedication. They deserve not only our respect and admiration but also our heartfelt prayers."

Police Week is a time for the entire community to come together and express deep gratitude to these extraordinary individuals who ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. Through their sacrifices and unwavering commitment, they continue to be a source of inspiration and a symbol of hope.

As we commemorate this year's Police Week, let us stand in solidarity with our police officers, recognizing the vital role they play in preserving the harmony and security of our beloved Sint Maarten and the entire Dutch Kingdom.

Police Week began on Friday October 6, and concludes on Saturday October 14, 2023.