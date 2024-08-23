In line with the Caribbean guilder theme: CBCS Supports Carmabi and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - On August 22, the Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) used the occasion of revealing the designs of the new Caribbean banknotes and coins to draw a connection to the marine life pictured on the new currency with the importance of environmental awareness and conservation.

Established in 1996 and 1997, respectively, Carmabi and the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten (NFS) are dedicated to conserving and protecting the natural environments of Curacao and Sint Maarten.

Carmabi and the NFS are part of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, linking conservation efforts across the six islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten.

Support of these organizations aligns with the CBCS commitment to preserving the natural resources that are essential to the continued growth and prosperity of both nations. Invoking the natural treasures depicted on the new currency, the CBCS used the unveiling event to honor the work of the two organizations with a donation of NAf. 10.000.

CBCS President Richard Doornbosch and Executive Director, Leila Matroos remarked: “Today, environmental protection is a necessity. Our natural environment is an invaluable economic asset.

“The breathtaking beauty of our lands and waters draws countless visitors to our shores, sustaining our economies. If we were to lose this natural beauty, this economic pillar would be in jeopardy.

“The CBCS recognizes the importance of maintaining this pillar, and we take the responsibility of protecting our natural heritage very seriously.”

Additional information on the Caribbean guilder can be found here: www.caribbean-guilder.com

Presentation to Carmabi representative in Curacao.