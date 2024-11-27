Incident of Stabbing/Domestic Violence in Cole Bay on Tuesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - On the morning of Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a report of domestic violence on Wellington Road in Cole Bay. Central Dispatch received a distress call at approximately 5:30 a.m. regarding a man who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police officers and ambulance personnel found a male victim lying on the ground with a stab wound to his back. Emergency medical personnel immediately administered first aid before rushing him to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. Though serious, his injuries were confirmed as non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been stabbed during an altercation with his live-in girlfriend, identified by the initials A.G. The suspect was promptly arrested at the scene and taken into custody for further investigation.

KPSM strongly condemns all forms of domestic violence. Such acts not only inflict physical harm but also have lasting emotional and psychological effects on victims.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone experiencing domestic violence or who knows someone in a dangerous situation to seek help. Support services are available to provide assistance and counseling to those in need. Together, we can break the cycle of violence and create a safer community for everyone.