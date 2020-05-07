INCOME SUPPORT FOR SOLE PROPRIETORS, VENDOR LICENSE HOLDERS, BUS AND INDEPENDENT TAXI AND TOUR DRIVERS IN FULL SWING | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Ministry of Finance would like to remind you to apply to the “Income Support for Sole Proprietors, Vendor License Holders, Bus and Independent Taxi and Tour Drivers”. The Income Support Program will pay ANG. 1,150 per month to qualifying individuals for the months of April, May and June 2020. In order to qualify, you must fit the following criteria:

Legally registered as a Sole Proprietor or have a permit for public vending (of any kind) or public transportation.

You do not have employees and you are not a part of payroll.

You have updated Tax Declaration Forms.

You have a valid local bank account number.

This is grant is available for Sole Proprietors, Vendor License Holders, Bus Drivers and Independent Taxi/Tour Drivers. In order to receive continued support, applicants must resubmit every month before the 22nd of the respective month. If you believe you are eligible for “Income Support”, please submit the following documents to https://www.ssrp.sx/incomesupport/:

A Completed Income Support Application Form.

Upload a copy of your valid passport/ID.

Upload a copy of your valid Chamber of Commerce & Industry registration or vending (of any kind), bus or taxi license.

Upload a stamped (Tax Office) copy of your 2018 Income Tax Returns

After your application has been reviewed and approved, you can expect payment on the last Friday of the month. Please visit the official stimulus website for all information and updates. There is also a helpdesk available for all of your inquiries, the official SSRP website can be accessed at www.ssrp.sx.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31337:income-support-for-sole-proprietors,-vendor-license-holders,-bus-and-independent-taxi-and-tour-drivers-in-full-swing&Itemid=504