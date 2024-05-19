Increased Armed Robberies in Supermarkets and Businesses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is deeply concerned about the recent increase in armed robberies targeting supermarkets and other businesses across the island. Over the past few weeks, there has been a noticeable uptick in these criminal activities, causing distress and fear within the community.

KPSM are actively investigating these incidents and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. Our officers are working tirelessly to gather evidence, follow leads, and ensure the safety of all residents and businesses.

In light of these events, we urge the community to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to enhance security. Here are some prevention tips to help protect yourself and your property:

Be Alert: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially around commercial areas. Look out for any suspicious behavior or unfamiliar individuals loitering near your business. Enhance Security: Install security cameras and ensure they are functioning correctly. Consider using alarm systems and reinforced locks on all doors and windows. Lighting: Ensure that all entry points to your business or home are well-lit. Good lighting can deter potential criminals. Limit Cash on Hand: Keep minimal amounts of cash in your registers and safes. Make regular bank deposits to reduce the amount of cash available at your premises. Community Watch: Engage with your neighbors and local business owners to create a community watch program. Sharing information and looking out for one another can significantly enhance security.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is pursuing all leads and avenues of investigation to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.

The detectives are investigating this Armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information about this or any other robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 54222 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300

You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page.