Indigo Green Unveils its Final Villa — The Crown Jewel of Caribbean Living in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (INDIGO BAY) — Indigo Green, Sint Maarten’s premier residential development, proudly announces the release of its final and most prestigious home, Villa 49. This exceptional residence is more than a home; it not only offers 5-bedroom, a media room and an office, but it is the embodiment of refined island living, nestled within an exclusive gated community in Indigo Bay.

After 13 years of successful development and a community of homeowners and delighted investors, Villa 49 marks the grand finale of Indigo Green Villa — offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with this signature Caribbean property.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Indigo Green has become,” said recognized Canadian developer Rene Lepine. “Villa 49 represents everything this project stands for – thoughtful design, enduring quality, comfort and sophistication, all taking in consideration our connection to the beauty of Sint Maarten and its marvelous climate.”

Villa 49 — A Private Retreat Designed for Modern Island Living

Breathtaking Oceanview Bedrooms

All five of the spacious bedrooms face the sea offering stunning ocean views, creating a serene escape in every corner of the home. All bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, while elegant 8-foot-tall windows and doors amplify light and space throughout.

High-end finishes such as 10’8” by 5’4” marbled-veined tiles add a layer of contemporary coastal elegance to every detail.

Guest Suite Studio

Sometimes called a “granny-suite”, Villa 49 offers a separate 550 square foot studio, ideal for a gym, artist’s studio, or separate guest suite. It is fully finished inside with its own full bathroom and kitchenette counter and even has its own oceanfront terrace.

To assure proportional community services to all neighbors, one should note that strict rules prevent this suite from being rented separately from the main house.

Home Theatre

A first in Indigo Green, Villa 49 will enjoy a home theatre fully equipped with seating, surround system and bar with wine coolers.

Home Office

With today’s lifestyle, far too often, even the most fortunate need to pull away at times to address professional matters. When this occurs, it is always best to step away from family distractions so that proper focus can directed.

For these reasons, Villa 49 provides a bright and spacious office specifically dedicated for those moments, where privacy and attention can be secured.

Infinity-Edge Private Pool

Step outside to your own infinity-edge pool set against the breathtaking ocean horizon. Whether enjoying a refreshing swim, lounging in the sun, or sharing an intimate evening under the stars, this private outdoor oasis delivers tranquility and sophistication.

Thoughtful Layout & Modern Features

Large open-concept kitchen with premium finishes

Three covered porch areas and two uncovered areas

Optional additional garage spaces available

Natural cross-ventilation for energy-efficient cooling

Layout offering indoor-outdoor flow with direct beach views

Seamless very large Italian marbled-tile floor – 10’8” X 5’4” – adding an elevated unique sophistication only available in this unit.

Private Elevator serving the three main floors and the parking area

WiFi 7 throughout

Security Camera system

In-ceiling Sonos sound system in all interior and exterior common areas

12Kw Solar System

Indigo Green Lifestyle & Amenities

Villa 49 is nestled within the secure Indigo Green community that blends elegance with lifestyle. Its residents enjoy:

Three community swimming pools

A community fitness center

Direct access to a soft sandy beach just steps away

24/7 community security

Oceanfront dining at the Indigo Bay Restaurant

A Rare Opportunity in Paradise

This is the final unsold villa in Indigo Green, and it represents a rare chance to own a premier home in one of Sint Maarten’s most sought-after enclaves. Whether you’re seeking an elevated family retreat, a vacation home, or a private escape, Villa 49 offers unmatched elegance, comfort, and Caribbean charm.

With demand high and Villa inventory officially depleted after this unit, Villa 49 is expected to draw immediate interest, as it is more than a home, it’s a statement in serene, elevated island living. With sleek architectural details, spacious interiors, and private amenities designed for those who demand the very best!

Don't miss the opportunity to own the final Villa Masterpiece of Indigo Green’s legacy.

Indigo Green enters its Final Stage

While Villa 49 marks the final villa available Villa within the Indigo Green development, a limited number of condominium units remain as part of the closing phase of the project. In this final stage, inventory is rapidly diminishing.

This is a rare opportunity to secure a home in one of Sint Maarten’s most desirable communities. Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to avoid missing out on the last available units in this highly sought-after location.

For inquiries, private viewings, or more information, please contact: info@indigogreen.sx