Information Circulating on Social Media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB Variant did not come from Ministry VSA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has received several telephone calls with respect to information circulating on social media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB variant. This information was not issued by the Ministry of Public Health (Ministry VSA).
CPS will continue to monitor and assess current global developments as it pertains to COVID-19 and keep the community informed and updated.
CPS advises the public to forward accurate and sound information to friends and relatives which should only be obtained from/on official health and COVID-19 related information sites.
Locally, these official health information sites are the Government’s official website and social media platforms and the Collective Prevention Services Facebook page.
For official COVID-19 information go to: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-Updates/NOVELCORONAVIRUS/Pages/default.aspx
For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1222 or email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=47577:information-circulating-on-social-media-whatsapp-about-covid-19-xbb-variant-did-not-come-from-ministry-vsa&Itemid=450
