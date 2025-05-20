Infrastructure Upgrades Set to Boost Public Services Following Agreement Between Government, Telem & NRPB | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of Sint Maarten, the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and Sint Maarten Telecommunication Operating Company N.V. (Telem) have commenced an agreement to upgrade the entire government network to fiber optic internet through the Government Wide Area Network (GWAN) project.

The upgraded infrastructure will replace the old microwave-based system and will improve speed, reliability, and security across key departments and public services.

The signing formalizes the transition to fiber optic infrastructure across government departments, replacing outdated microwave-based systems. The upgraded network will improve speed and stability, reduce downtime, and enhance data security.

Under the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), GWAN connects critical institutions such as the fire service, ambulance station, tax office, and public service centers in Simpson Bay and Philipsburg.

The improved connectivity provided by Telem is already helping departments work more efficiently and communicate more effectively. The public can expect faster and more reliable access to services like tax filing, emergency response, and permit processing.

The improved network also means fewer delays and better coordination between departments that serve the community every day.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina said, “This is a big step forward for our country. By upgrading our government’s network, we’re making sure that public services become faster, more reliable, and easier for everyone to access.

“Whether it’s the hospital, tax office, or emergency services—better technology means better service. This is about building a stronger, more responsive government that works for the people of Sint Maarten, every single day.”

The first 18 months of the service are being funded through DGTP, with the government assuming costs thereafter. Femi Badejo, Acting Head of the Government’s ICT department explained how the upgrades will impact the departments where it’s implemented.

“The upgraded system is expected to reduce technical disruptions, improve the internal flow of information, and support the gradual rollout of more digital public services. Departments already connected have reported fewer outages, faster access to data, and more secure connectivity.

The previous network faced three major limitations it was slow, unreliable, and couldn’t keep up with modern technology like cloud services or real-time data access. These issues often caused service interruptions, especially during busy times or bad weather. The new fiber optic system solves these problems by allowing faster more stable connections. It also supports tools like cloud platforms and online phone systems, helping government services run more smoothly and stay connected when it matters most.”

Implementation of the new system is expected to be completed by the end of May, with the upgraded fiber optic network and centralized digital services going live shortly after.

While this phase focuses on priority departments based on need and impact, there are plans to expand the network to additional departments and remote locations, ultimately aiming for full government coverage. It’s anticipated that the unified network will reduce redundancy, simplify communication, and make better use of shared resources.

The agreement forms part of Sint Maarten’s broader Digital Government Transformation Project, which aims to make access to public services easier, faster, and more reliable by expanding digital systems across government.

The NRPB and Telem have all expressed their strong commitment to working collaboratively with the Government to implement these upgrades, recognizing their shared role in advancing Sint Maarten’s digital transformation.

DGTP is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. The project is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.