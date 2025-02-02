INNOVATE 2025: AI & Automation for Entrepreneurial Growth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On February 9, 2025, Islandpreneur hosts its first masterclass of the year focused on equipping Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) with digital tools to accelerate growth.

This exclusive in-person masterclass, INNOVATE 2025, is designed to help small business owners scale their operations and revenue using cutting-edge tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and Google’s Messy Middle framework, a new research-based way of marketing and engaging with customers.

This event will take place at the Board Room at Holland House Hotel in Philipsburg from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM providing hands-on learning and real-world applications. This 3-hour interactive session will guide business owners through the Transition Model, helping them identify their current business stage—whether in Survival, Stability, Scalability, or Sustainability—and craft a roadmap for success in 2025.

This masterclass is carefully curated to ensure that business owners have practical strategies to navigate today’s fast-changing landscape combining AI, automation, and consumer psychology to ensure they stay ahead.

Some of the key takeaways include: 1) understanding and implementing AI and automation for business efficiency, 2) mastering the messy middle – a game changing approach to consumer decision-making and 3) building a strategic 90-day action plan for sustainable business growth. Attendees will get an assessment to identify where they are in their business growth journey and will leave with a comprehensive workbook, actionable insights, and access to valuable business tools.

Facilitated by Ife Badejo, internationally recognized Founder & CEO of Islandpreneur International, this masterclass is only available for 12 entrepreneurs and includes light refreshments. For more information, email hello@islandpreneur.co or whatsapp +1-721-520-0033. To register, visit: www.islandpreneur.co