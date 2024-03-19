Inspectorate TEATT renamed to Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As a means to reinvigorate public confidence and professionalism, the Inspectorate of TEATT announces a significant transformation. Effective immediately, the department will be referred to in English as the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) while the Dutch name will remain as Inspectiediesnt TEZVT. This change marks the first step in public transparency as it highlights to the community domains overseen by the department.

Alongside the name change, a new logo has been introduced to distinguish the department's controllers and inspectors from other (government) enforcement agencies. The logo encompasses colors from the primary palettes of red, blue, and yellow. Key symbols include the Akoben, a symbol of West African origin to represent the department’s devotion to public service, vigilance in addressing violations, and loyalty towards sustaining fair business practices within the economic pillar of Sint Maarten. Another key feature is the bird symbolizing community values such as teamwork, vision, adaptability, strength, and freedom. Finally, the laurel wreath completes the emblem, symbolizing victory, success, honor, and achievement.

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs is committed to elevating transparency, accountability, and collaboration at the core of its operations. As such, the government webpage, email addresses, and departmental email address will be updated accordingly. The Inspectorate kindly requests the public's understanding and support during this transition period and looks forward to continuing to serve under its new name.