Inspiration from the Caribbean diaspora | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS - The fifth edition of the networking event 'Diaspora Dialogues; Bou di Watapana' was all about the Caribbean diaspora in the Dutch media. The WeConnect Foundation and Pakhuis de Zwijger organized an inspiring meeting in Amsterdam on May 15 with guest speaker’s writer and journalist Milouska Meulens, singer and producer Kris Berry and Wensly Francisco, documentary maker and Talent Coordinator at the NPO.

It is not always easy for Caribbean makers to find their way in the media in the Netherlands. During a candid conversation led by moderator Gilberto Morishaw, the three shared how they found their way in the Netherlands and in the media. They also had a number of concrete tips for young Caribbean media makers-to-be.

"Make what you know and make sure that it is an addition to what is already being made, so that what you make is an enrichment," says Wensly Francisco, who knew as a child that he wanted to work in TV, but was initially discouraged at school. 'It was immediately made clear to me that this would not be for me after all. Who did I think I was?'

Francisco put his dream to rest for a while and first became a professional soldier. After that, the media beckoned again. He soon discovered that the best thing he could do was to offer stories that were close to himself and that touched on topics that most media makers know nothing about.

He has made documentaries about the acceptance of the queer community in Curaçao, the search for his biological father, the effects of corona on Curaçao and the pollution of the oil refinery in Curaçao.

'Do it your own way, that's always the best,' adds Milouska Meulens. "Don't let anyone tell you you can't do it." After high school, she consciously chose the School of Journalism and then worked for programs such as the Jeugdjournaal and Zembla, where she was a role model for many.

She now mainly writes books. 'I followed the rules for a long time and thought: that's just the way it goes.' That changed in 2020 with the death of George Floyd in America and the Black Lives Matter movement. 'I thought: now it's done, now I'm going to speak out and only make what I choose myself.' A book with Caribbean stories and a Golden Book about Tula will soon be published.

'Work from your intuition', Kris Berry wholeheartedly adds. 'You don't have to prove yourself. Don't waste time on that. You can be there.' When she came to the Netherlands as a scholarship holder and went to study in Leeuwarden, everything was 'an experience' and for a while she was influenced by what she thought she had to do. Although the creative side always beckoned, she started her career in sales. 'Deep in my heart I always felt that I had to do something with music. When I chose that, I went back to the essence. Everything that I had trouble putting into words falls together like a puzzle with music.'

The Diaspora Dialogues – Bou di Watapana is a networking event that is organized several times a year to bring the Caribbean diaspora in the Netherlands together to share experiences, knowledge and insights with each other.