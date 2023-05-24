Integrity Chamber Invites the Public to Participate Virtually in the Integrity Symposium | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On May 26, 2023, at the American University of the Caribbean, the Integrity Chamber will host its first Integrity Symposium.

This symposium, with the theme: “Building Integrity to Build a Nation”, will aim to stimulate a national discussion and offer new ideas about the foundational elements of integrity for building a stronger Sint Maarten.

The symposium is invite only, however, the public can participate virtually via the Integrity Chamber’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The symposium will include an official opening by the Prime Minister, an address by the president of the Integrity Chamber, Mrs. H.W. (Rian) Vogels, and keynotes by Mr. Dion M. Abdool of Transparency International and Professor Emeritus Trevor Munroe of National Integrity Action.

One of the highlights of the Integrity Symposium is its panel discussion. Participants, both in person and online, will have the opportunity to ask relevant questions to the panelists, which include the keynote speakers and members of the Integrity Chamber, Mr. Rafael Boasman and Mr. Hans Lodder.

The event will be streamed on the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/IntegrityChamberSXM and the YouTube page at: www.youtube.com/@integritychambersintmaarten

More information about the Integrity Symposium can be found on the website at www.integritychamber.sx/symposium



