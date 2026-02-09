Integrity Chamber Launches National Integrity System Review | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Integrity Chamber of Sint Maarten is taking a step to continue strengthening integrity, transparency, and accountability across the country with the launch of a National Integrity System (NIS) Progress Review.

This initiative builds on the NIS Assessment Report published in 2015 by Transparency International. The report set out nearly sixty (60) recommendations aimed at strengthening Sint Maarten’s integrity framework and promoting transparency and accountability. The assessment was informed by insights from a broad cross-section of stakeholders, including government institutions, the private sector, civil society organizations, and the media.

The decision to revisit the NIS Assessment followed renewed attention at the Kingdom level to the state of integrity of the countries within the Kingdom. In response, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Luc F.E. Mercelina, emphasized, together with the Integrity Chamber, the importance of reviewing the findings of the 2015 report to assess the status of its recommendations.

This review offers an important opportunity to reflect, measure progress, and move forward with renewed focus. The Integrity Chamber will examine what has been achieved, where progress has slowed, and what challenges continue to affect implementation. Most importantly, the review will look ahead, identifying practical solutions that can make a real and lasting impact.

This initiative underscores Sint Maarten’s commitment to good governance and responsible leadership. By strengthening systems that promote integrity, accountability, and transparency, that contributes directly to public trust, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. It also reinforces Sint Maarten’s standing as a country that takes integrity seriously, both locally and internationally.

As part of the review, the Integrity Chamber will:

Review the status of the 2015 NIS recommendations and assess progress to date.

Identify factors that have supported or hindered implementation.

Develop a clear , realistic, and prioritized action plan with timelines.

Issue additional recommendations to further enhance integrity, accountability, and transparency.

The progress review is expected to take approximately eight (8) to ten (10) months. The Integrity Chamber will be supported in this process by relevant government institutions and experienced experts in the field of integrity, governance, and institutional development.

Through this initiative, the Integrity Chamber continues its mission to promote integrity as a cornerstone of a strong democracy and a fair society, ensuring that integrity is not just a principle, but a practice that benefits all of Sint Maarten.

For more information on the National Integrity System and the progress review, contact the Integrity Chamber at info@integritychamber.sx