Integrity Chamber Provides Integrity Session to URSM

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On January 19, 2023, the Integrity Chamber provided an integrity session to candidates of the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) party, on the request of party leader Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The session was part of a series of training sessions for the candidates to prepare them for the upcoming elections. Dr. Mercelina stated, “The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) candidates are currently busy participating in a series of informative sessions to ensure a proper understanding of how government, the legislative branch, the higher councils, and advisory entities to government work.

“As a party we understand our responsibility to prepare our candidates for the upcoming elections and beyond. We have an important role in building their foundation as representatives of the people. All our candidates should be well-equipped with the necessary tools once elected. We can no longer continue to practise traditional party politics and consider elections as popularity contests.”

The Integrity Chamber provided information about its tasks and on the topic of integrity in general, as well as in the specific context of political parties. The presentation focused on the importance of integrity, how to promote and maintain it, and included several examples.

There was a high level of engagement from the participants, who showed great interest in the work of the Integrity Chamber and in the discussion of the various scenarios presented. The presenters highlighted the importance of honesty, open communication, fairness, and accountability, not just in the political arena, but in all circumstances.

Member of the Integrity Chamber Rafael Boasman was pleased by the request for the integrity session. “When a political candidate asks the public to entrust them with the leadership of the country, integrity must be at the heart of that individual’s personal and professional life.”, said Boasman.

The Integrity Chamber applauds URSM for investing time to build integrity within their party and is committed to supporting such integrity-related initiatives in the community.