Intensified Police Controls Lead to Six Arrests and Seizures of Drugs & a Gun Early Saturday morning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force has intensified its control operations in response to a recent series of armed robberies in the Simpson Bay and Lowlands areas. These enhanced efforts have resulted in several arrests and the confiscation of firearms and narcotics during the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 3:00 AM on June 1, 2024, police officers conducted a control operation on Welfare Road in Simpson Bay. During this operation, a white Kia Optima was stopped and searched. The officers discovered a substantial quantity of narcotics, suggesting intent for distribution rather than personal use. The vehicle's occupants, identified by their initials M.M.M.M, J.J.B., and S.J.A.P., were immediately arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Earlier, around 1:30 AM, officers stopped a dark gray Nissan V-Drive with French number of plates and tinted windows. During the search, a small quantity of narcotics was found inside the vehicle. Further inspection revealed a black firearm with a red handle concealed under the seat.

Additionally, a can of pepper spray was found in the possession of one of the female suspects. The vehicle's occupants, identified by their initials A.A.A., J.P., and T.T.T., were arrested and transported to the Philipsburg police station.

These controls follow a spate of armed robberies in the area and fatal shooting incident on the French side earlier in the night, prompting the Sint Maarten Police Force to enhance its security measures. The police are committed to conducting rigorous control operations in the coming days to ensure public safety.

The Sint Maarten Police Force requests the cooperation of the public in these ongoing efforts. Anyone with information regarding illegal weapons or suspicious activities is urged to contact the police station directly, send a message to the Police of Sint Maarten’s Facebook page, or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Your assistance is crucial in helping us maintain the safety and security of our community.

Contact Information:

Sint Maarten Police Force

Phone: 172-15222222

Facebook: Police Force of Sint Maarten - Korps Politie Sint Maarten