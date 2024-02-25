Interim Director BTP Labega-Hoeve hosted MPC ICT Class for a progress meeting on Cyber Security | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, the Interim Director of Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP), recently hosted a progress meeting with the VWO 6 ICT class of Milton Peters College (MPC). The students, under the guidance of their ICT teacher Mr. Marcus Nicolaas, conducted a comprehensive survey on Cyber Security. Now, they are translating these findings into tailored video messages and advertisements for an island-wide cyber security campaign.

During the meeting, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve underscored the project priorities for 2024, emphasizing the critical need to inform our community about the ongoing and ever-evolving cyber threats. She stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable groups in our society and commended the students for their dedication and hard work thus far.

Impressed by the students' initiative, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve pledged to continue investing in educational projects. To recognize and encourage outstanding achievement, the best-performing and most promising ICT student will be given the opportunity to attend the largest regional Telecom conference, CANTO, in Miami this summer, all expenses paid.

Additionally, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve announced plans to onboard one MPC student for a summer job to continue working on important Cyber Security matters. She stated, "The time is now to invest in our own students and education system. We must not only provide lip service but also facilitate with tangible support and offer them platforms for growth."

Looking ahead, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve pledged to repatriate at least one student per year who is studying abroad for special ICT assignments. She envisions leveraging these students as consultants in the near future, enabling them to contribute with their newly acquired knowledge, while also providing them with opportunities to earn money to offset their college fees.

This initiative aligns with Mrs. Labega-Hoeve's commitment to nurturing local talent and strengthening the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure.