Interim Director of BTP Labega-Hoeve, participates in Ministerial Programme at Mobile World Congress | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY/SPAIN) - Judianne Labega-Hoeve, the Interim Director of Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP), recently represented the nation at the esteemed Ministerial Programme during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The MWC is renowned as the largest and most influential technology tradeshow globally, attracting over 100,000 visitors, 8,000 CEO’s, hundreds of ministers and regulators, featuring more than 2,400 exhibitors, and hosting over 350 sessions on technology.

During her participation, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve actively engaged in lectures encompassing crucial topics such as 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the digital economy, digital inclusion, digital government, cyber security, modern regulations, and policy development. These discussions were pivotal, considering the profound impact of emerging technologies on economies worldwide.

Mrs. Labega-Hoeve emphasized the significance of St. Maarten's integration into the digital economy and ecosystem, stressing its direct correlation with GDP growth and job creation. She underscored that Sint Maarten cannot afford to lag behind in this era of rapid technological advancement, highlighting the need for modernization and the establishment of a contemporary regulatory framework to support innovative services.

In her commitment to this cause, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve, along with a team of legal and technology experts, is actively modernizing laws to ensure their future-proofing. Furthermore, internal restructuring within the regulatory body is underway, aligning it with global benchmarks and capacitating it to meet evolving demands in the telecom industry.

Reflecting on her participation, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve expressed satisfaction, stating, "It was a privilege to engage with global industry leaders and partake in in-depth policy debates on the ministerial stage. This experience has been invaluable in shaping our strategic direction moving forward."

Anticipating significant improvements in the upcoming months, Mrs. Labega-Hoeve assured stakeholders of tangible progress resulting from these initiatives.