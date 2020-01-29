Interim Director of PSS expresses optimism about the future of the Post Office | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) — Interim Director of Postal Services Sint Maarten (PSS) Marinka Gumbs stated that since assuming the post of Interim Director of PSS, she has taken stock of some of the financial and operational challenges that are facing the organization.

Though some of these issues are a direct result of our responsibilities since becoming an autonomous country, they need to be dealt with without delay so that PSS can rediscover its potential. She noted that it is no secret that postal services around the world are experiencing a serious decline in their core business since the dawn of the internet.

Undoubtedly, advanced technologies and the presence of highly competitive package delivery businesses underscores and intensifies these challenges even more. Gumbs is, therefore, already exploring other viable options such as e-Commerce, which, in her opinion, will provide many opportunities for financial growth for the post office.

“In the coming months, the focus will be placed on our internal matters, which includes reevaluating our operations and rebranding our image to serve our country better. We will be rolling out new services and enhancing the services that we are already providing. These initiatives, however, cannot be accomplished without the involvement of the government, board, management, and staff, of course.

Despite the odds, PSS has been fortunate to retain quite a few experienced and longstanding employees of the post office during a very difficult time for the organization. I am confident that these individuals and newcomers can play an important role in the realization of new and promising initiatives.

Gumbs also amplified that stakeholder involvement and public-private partnerships are equally important for the future of PSS. Immediately identified is the issue of returned mail. Every month, PSS is faced with an enormous amount of returned mail.

This issue is a concern for us, and it also concludes that since hurricanes Irma and Maria, we are more challenged than ever before in delivering mail to citizens. Many persons are still displaced or for unknown reasons, have not updated their information at the Civil Registry offices.

Management, therefore, intends to meet with representatives of government and other agencies to discuss how we can tackle this and other matters seriously and structurally. In closing, Gumbs reiterated that postal services globally have a legal obligation and an important role to play in their respective countries.

As such, we cannot become complacent because of technology and other threats. “PSS must look at the opportunities in the challenges that exist and capitalize on these if we want to chart a new direction, regain our presence and financial viability.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29504:interim-director-of-pss-expresses-optimism-about-the-future-of-the-post-office&Itemid=450