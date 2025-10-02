Intermar Shipping is Proud New Sponsor of Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise Breakfast Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Intermar Shipping has partnered with the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise as the proud new sponsor of the Breakfast Program at Prins Willem Alexander School (PWAS) for the 2025–2026 school year.

The partnership forms part of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise’s signature Breakfast Program, which works to connect private sector sponsors with schools to provide nutritious morning meals for students who need it most.

The program ensures that identified students have access to a healthy breakfast to help them start their school day focused and ready to learn.

Access to a nutritious breakfast plays a crucial role in a child’s physical and cognitive development. Research shows that children who eat a healthy breakfast perform better academically, are more focused in class, and exhibit improved behavior.

For many students, particularly those facing economic hardship, school may be the only place where they have access to a complete morning meal. Providing this daily support helps bridge the gap caused by food insecurity and creates a more equitable learning environment.

Intermar Shipping shared their thoughts on the partnership, stating:

"We are honored to support an initiative that aligns so closely with our values. Investing in the health and well-being of our youth is not only a moral responsibility, it’s an investment in the future of our community. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, and starting the day with a nutritious meal is a powerful step in the right direction."

Club President, Mr. Sidharth Bijlani, thanked Intermar Shipping for their meaningful contribution to the program: “Based on the results of needs assessments conducted in the schools, it was concluded that there are children who come to school on an empty stomach or without access to a nutritious breakfast due to the socio-economic challenges their families face. We believe a healthy breakfast in the morning is key to enhancing the learning process and overall academic success.”

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Mr. George Pelgrim, Managing Director of Intermar Shipping, Ms. Norma Barry, School Manager of PWAS, and Mr. Cookie Bijlani, President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise.

The MOU reflects all three parties’ shared commitment to executing and maintaining the Breakfast Program throughout the school year.

The Rotary Club Sunrise initiated the Breakfast Program in 2012 and currently supports eight schools. With the ongoing support of generous sponsors like Intermar Shipping, the Club continues to work toward expanding the program to reach even more children in need across the island.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Service Director at jharnarotarysxm@gmail.com