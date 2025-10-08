Introducing NAGICARE Smart Health – Affordable, All-in-One Medical Insurance Designed Just for You | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NAGICO Insurances is excited to announce the official launch of our NAGICARE SME Smart Health Insurance, a comprehensive and affordable medical plan, tailored to provide coverage for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs who no longer have medical coverage under SZV following the recent changes.

According to Tamisha Wigley, NAGICO’s Operations Manager for St, Maarten Saba & Statia, “The NAGICARE SME Smart Health product was created specifically for this target group which no longer qualifies for SZV,” she said.

“This plan is a complete all-in-one coverage which will ensure that the insured has access to quality medical coverage at an affordable rate. So, whether it’s a simple routine checkup or for an emergency,

"NAGICARE Smart Health will ensure you are covered, not only here locally, but also when you travel abroad. Our goal is simply to make healthcare more accessible for everyone.”

Under the NAGICARE SME Smart Health, the insured will have coverage for: Vision Care, Dental Services, Annual Checkups, Lab Testing, Preventative Care, Emergency Overseas Treatment and much more.