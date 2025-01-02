INTRODUCING RIB ADVENTURE SXM: THE NEWEST WATER ACTIVITY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - There’s a new adventure on the island, and it’s making waves! Rib Adventure SXM is excited to announce the launch of its high-speed RIB boat tours, offering a blend of adrenaline and sightseeing.

“With seating for up to 12 people, our boat is ideal for group outings, whether it’s family fun, a birthday celebration, a bachelor party, or even a team-building excursion. Our tours are designed for adventurers of all kinds.

“Whether you're looking for a quick thrill or a leisurely exploration, we have something for everyone. Our 1-hour tours are perfect for those with limited time, while our 1.5-hour sunset tours offer a breathtaking view of the Caribbean sunset.

“You'll get to explore stunning locations such as Maho, Mullet and Philipsburg. Our trips not only showcase the island's beauty but also the vibrant marine life, with opportunities to see colorful fish and turtles in the crystal-clear waters.

“Safety is our top priority. Our boat is hand build in the Netherlands, equipped with special tubes that ensure stability and prevent seasickness, making it a fun ride for everyone.

“Plus, you'll enjoy complimentary ice-cold drinks during your trip. Join us at Rib Adventure SXM for an unforgettable experience on the water. Life is too short for a slow ride – come and enjoy the thrill of the sea with us,” Rib Adventure SXM said on Thursday in a press statement.