Introduction of the Caribbean Guilder on March 31, 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Caribbean Guilder will be introduced on March 31, 2025. The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) apologizes for any confusion regarding the introduction date caused by the publication of the 2022 Annual Report on December 29 of last year.

The 2022 Financial Report had already been completed and adopted by the Supervisory Board of the CBCS back in July 2023. At that time, the introduction date was set for the second half of 2024.

However, in interim consultations with the commercial banks, the target introduction date was definitively postponed to March 31, 2025. As the Annual Report had already been adopted by the Supervisory Board of the CBCS, it was not possible to adjust this information in the Report.

The Annual Report was approved by the Entitled Asset Holders on December 22, 2023, and subsequently published by the CBCS on December 29, 2023, without any changes.