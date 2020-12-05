Investigation underway into early Saturday morning explosion/fire | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Police are investigating an explosion and fire that took place on Saturday morning around 8.00am along the Zozo Moran Drive in Cole Bay in an apartment. Two persons were injured – suffering from burn wounds – and one was transported by private car to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) while the other victim was treated on the scene by first responders.

The Police (KPSM) Central Dispatch received the initial calls about an explosion.

The severity of the injuries of the two persons are not known according to KPSM. The fire was quickly contained by the Fire Department and an investigation is being carried out into the cause of the fire by the detectives and the forensics department. (KPSM)

The apartment on the top floor on the right side of the photo where the fire took place. (Police photo)