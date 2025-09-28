IPKO Continues Discussions on Education, Kingdom Charter and Demographic Developments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE HAGUE - On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO), currently taking place in The Hague, the Netherlands continued with several sessions on topics of mutual interest to the delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the States General of the Netherlands. The delegation of the Parliament of Sint Maarten actively participated in all sessions.

The first session focused on the current geopolitical developments in the world and their potential impacts on the countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This session was followed by a session on vocational education (beroepsonderwijs) during which the presenter discussed the power of vocational education and current research being carried out on education in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The delegations also received information on the projects of the Strategic Education Alliance, which aims to increase student success among Caribbean students.

The delegations also received a presentation by Mr. Paul Commenencia, a Member of the Council of State of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, regarding the Council's spontaneous advice on the 70th anniversary of the Charter for the Kingdom.

Delegates then formed into working groups to explore various themes connected to the Council's advice, with each group reporting back in plenary.

The day ended with a presentation and discussion on the report titled "Moderate Growth" of the State Commission Demographic Developments 2050 by Mr. Richard van Zwol, former Chair of the Commission.

In this report, the Commission advises on the demographic developments in the Netherlands, especially in terms of population ageing and migration through at least 2050, in the context of the pursuit of general welfare.

IPKO continues on Monday, September 28, and can be followed via: https://www.eerstekamer.nl/.../20250929.../live