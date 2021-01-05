IPKO January 2021 to be hosted virtually | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On January 6th and 7th, 2021 a delegation from the Parliament of Sint Maarten will participate virtually in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO), with Aruba as host country.

Delegations from the Parliaments of Curaçao, the Netherlands and Aruba will also be participating.

The IPKO will kick off on Wednesday at 9.00 hrs. with opening remarks by the Chairperson followed by a presentation from each country within the Kingdom concerning the state of affairs in said country, in a plenary session. This will be followed by discussions between the four parliamentary delegations on a number of topics in a series of sessions.

Session 1:

Exchange of information concerning the current situation of each country and the combating of COVID-19.

Session 2:

Short-term outlook: Restarting social and socio-economic life within the framework of the established Caribbean body for reform and development.

Session 3:

Medium/long term outlook: Restructuring to strengthen the resilience of the economy, administrative reform, ensuring sustainable public finances and the labor market.

The Interparliamentary consultations will conclude on Thursday, January 7, 2021 with a plenary feedback session at 11.00 hrs.

The Sint Maarten delegation partaking in the IPKO sessions will consist of the following members:

Mr. Rolando Brison President of Parliament, Delegation leader

Mr. William V. Marlin, Chairman Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations

Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, Vice Chairlady Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations

Mr. Claudius A. Buncamper

Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams

Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs

Mr. Christophe T. Emmanuel

The plenary sessions of the The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) can be viewed live via the following link: https://www.tweedekamer.nl/vergaderingen/livedebat/tilanuskamer