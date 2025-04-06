Island Gems Charity donates computers to Youth Brigade | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated four new desktop computers to the Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation. This contribution will directly benefit the Youth Brigade, a program dedicated to empowering young people through leadership training, discipline, and community service.

The computers will serve key functions within the organization: Project Leader’s Workstation: assisting with programme management, activity planning, data analysis, video editing, and grant writing; Social Worker’s Workstation: supporting the maintenance of member portfolios, report writing, and impact strategy development; and Beneficiaries’ Workstations: providing young members with access to essential digital tools for school projects, job searches, resume building, and program planning.

The Youth Brigade, managed under the Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation, plays a crucial role in shaping the island’s future leaders. However, due to limited technological resources, both the Project Leader and Social Worker have relied on personal computers to manage critical administrative and program-related functions. This situation posed challenges in data security, workflow efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

“We are deeply grateful to Island Gems for their generous donation,” said Michel Peterson, Project Leader of the Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation. “These computers will not only enhance our operational efficiency but will also ensure that our Youth Brigade members have the resources they need to grow and succeed.”

Island Gems continues to champion initiatives that contribute to the island’s social and educational advancement. The foundation remains committed to its mission of supporting organizations that make a lasting difference in the lives of St. Maarten’s residents.

“As an organization, we believe in empowering the next generation by ensuring they have the necessary tools to thrive,” said Alita Singh, President of the Island Gems Charity Foundation. “The Youth Brigade is an example of leadership and service, and we are honored to support their mission with this donation.”

Island Gems, one of the island’s oldest philanthropic organizations, has a long history of supporting local education, youth development, and community-building initiatives. Through their annual much-anticipated Island Gems Costume Gala, the foundation raises funds to provide essential resources to non-profit organizations that make a tangible impact on the island.