Island Gems donates etching presses to Academy and MAC High School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Continuing its commitment to enhancing education on the island, the Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated two Creative Mark Basic Etching Presses—one each to St. Maarten Academy and the Methodist Agogic Centre High School. This donation aims to boost the schools' art programmes, providing students with the necessary tools to explore advanced printmaking techniques.

Art teacher Silvia Carty, who guides students at both schools in using the presses, emphasized their importance in preparing for the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) art program. “As the CXC art curriculum calls for more advanced applications in techniques like printmaking, having access to modern equipment is crucial for our students’ success,” said Carty. “Unfortunately, schools don’t always have the most updated resources, and this is where Island Gems steps in to fill the gap.”

“Our goal is to ensure that St. Maarten’s youth have access to the tools and resources needed for a well-rounded education,” said Island Gems President Alita Singh. “By investing in the arts, we’re not only helping students develop new skills but also contributing to their overall personal and academic growth.”

Singh noted, “Our goal is to bridge the gaps in local education, ensuring that students are equipped with the tools they need to excel, especially in areas like the arts, where resources can often be limited.”

The Creative Mark Basic Etching Press is a versatile, all-steel machine designed for various printmaking methods, including etching, collagraphy, and relief block printing. These presses are a key addition to the art departments, providing opportunities for students to hone skills required for their CXC exams and other creative endeavors.

Art education is essential for student development, fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and emotional expression. It also enhances fine motor coordination and promotes cultural awareness. With Island Gems’ donation, students will now have the opportunity to work with professional-grade equipment, better preparing them for both academic success and future artistic pursuits.

Island Gems Charity Foundation, the island’s oldest fundraising organization, has a long history of supporting causes related to education, health, and community development. Entirely volunteer-run, the foundation raises funds to provide resources where they are most needed.

Island Gems raises funds primarily through its annual costume gala. The next gala is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025, with proceeds benefiting initiatives like this one, where the foundation addresses pressing needs in schools, health, and community development across the island.