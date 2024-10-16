Island Gems donates four projectors to PSVE to enhance educational experience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Island Gems Charity Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting community projects, has donated four projectors to St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. This contribution marks a significant step towards the school’s goal of integrating modern technology into its classrooms to create a more engaging learning environment for its vocational students.

St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. recently launched an initiative to acquire 11 projectors, envisioning enhanced academic experiences through interactive and multimedia-based teaching methods. The donated projectors will play a crucial role in helping the school create an immersive learning atmosphere, providing diverse instructional tools that benefit students.

The integration of projectors into classrooms has been proven to offer a wide range of benefits, including improved information retention, increased student engagement, and the fostering of digital literacy skills essential for success in today’s technology-driven world. This donation by Island Gems is a valuable contribution to the educational development of local youth and reflects the foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and the community at large.

Alita Singh, president of Island Gems, emphasized the importance of access to the right educational tools. "We see education, and access to the right tools, as vital not only for student development but for the growth of the wider community." Singh, along with fellow Island Gem Hanisha Alwani, sat in on an accounting class at the school to experience firsthand how a simple device like a projector can transform a lesson from static to interactive.

"We are extremely grateful to Island Gems Charity Foundation for their generous support," said Marisha Olivacce, a representative of St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. "These projectors will transform our teaching approach, making lessons more interactive and catering to the unique learning needs of our students. This donation is not just an investment in technology but an investment in the future of our students."

The school is still in need of additional projectors, and Island Gems encourages the community to support this initiative where possible. Those interested in assisting the school can contact +1 (721) 548-4821 or email psveacademy@gmail.com for more information.

Island Gems Charity Foundation, the island’s oldest fundraising organization, is dedicated to supporting causes related to education, health, and community development on both sides of the island. The foundation is entirely volunteer-run and raises funds to provide resources where they are most needed. Island Gems hosts one annual fundraising event—a costume gala—set for Saturday, April 12, 2025, with proceeds going back into the community.