Island Gems donates molds to Perpetual Plastics Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Island Gems Charity Foundation has stepped forward to support Environmental Protection in the Caribbean’s (EPIC) Perpetual Plastics project by donating molds, including those for flowerpots.

This contribution will help expand the initiative’s ability to turn plastic waste into functional, reusable items, furthering sustainability efforts on St. Maarten.

EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics project is dedicated to reducing the island’s plastic waste by collecting, processing, and repurposing materials into new products. With the donation from Island Gems, the project can now diversify its product line, enhancing its impact on local recycling and waste reduction efforts.

The Perpetual Plastics project operates by collecting specific types of plastics—namely type 2 (high-density polyethylene or HDPE) and type 5 (polypropylene or PP)—from participating schools, businesses, and institutions. These plastics are then processed using specialized machinery to create new, functional items. The workspace is open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and on Saturdays from 9:00am to 12:00pm, at 125-3 Union Road in Cole Bay, next to Burger King.

Island Gems Vera Cupen, Jody Rosen, and Asha Steven Marieke van Zadelhoff recently visited the Perpetual Plastics project site in Cole Bay to see the overall operations and to witness how the molds are used.

Island Gems is known for funding grassroots projects that benefit the community, and their donation to Perpetual Plastics aligns perfectly with their mission to support sustainable initiatives. The foundation raises funds through its highly anticipated annual gala, which serves as its primary fundraising event. This year’s gala is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at Emilio's restaurant. Tickets cost US $125 each and are available to Gems members. The event will offer an evening of entertainment, dining, and philanthropy, with proceeds directly benefiting community projects like EPIC’s recycling initiative.

Through contributions like these, Island Gems continues to make a tangible difference in environmental sustainability on Sint Maarten. The partnership with EPIC underscores the importance of collaboration in tackling plastic waste and promoting a cleaner, greener future for the island.

Some of the items created by Perpetual Plastics.