Island Gems supports animal care groups | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The stray and unwanted pet population on the island continues to be a challenge for residents, visitors and the animal care organisations working tirelessly to curb the problem on both sides of the island. To this end, Island Gems Charity Foundation has made its annual donation to three very active groups to aid with spay/neuter campaign and awareness.

Receiving each US $750 in vet care coverage via St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic are St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, SXM Paws and I Love My Island Dog Association. Island Gems members and avid pet parents and carers Marieke Van Zadelhoff, Milva Hoeve, Jody Rosen and Asha Stevens recently made the donation to the foundations’ representatives.

Island Gems is aware that the problem is a challenging one and commended the animal care groups for their diligence and commitment to the care of the island’s vulnerable animals including the occasional iguana, brown pelican or goat.

These foundations have also received support from Island Gems in the past and the foundation will continue to aid in their vital work. The cross-border and all-women Island Gems raises funds via its annual costume gala for such projects. This year’s gala is set for Emilio’s restaurant on Saturday, April 13, under the theme “A Night at the Museum”.