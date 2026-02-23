Islandpreneur Announces INNOVATE 2026 – Free Online Event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As artificial intelligence reshapes global economies, Caribbean executives, business owners, and institutional leaders are being called to lead — not follow.

Islandpreneur International today announces INNOVATE 2026: The Live AI Transformation Strategy Lab, one of the featured events of the inaugural Caribbean Tech Week 2026 — a landmark regional series positioning the Caribbean as a serious and strategic participant in the global AI conversation.

Taking place on February 26, 2026 and hosted by Ife Badejo, one of St. Maarten’s AI Ambassadors, founder of Islandpreneur International and AI Islands and creator of the 5A AI Transformation Framework™, the live-streamed executive lab will help leaders cut through AI noise, assess their organisation’s true readiness, and leave with a concrete transformation pathway — not just inspiration.

“AI is no longer a future conversation. It is a present leadership responsibility. Most organisations in our region are experimenting without a strategy. INNOVATE 2026 is about giving Caribbean leaders the clarity to move from curiosity to confident, structured transformation.”

— Ife Badejo, Founder & CEO, Islandpreneur International

INNOVATE 2026 is one of the featured events within the first-ever Caribbean Tech Week adding St. Martin (unity spelling) to the regional discussion about tech entrepreneurship, innovation, startup culture and digital business. Hosted from February 23-28, 2026, Caribbean Tech Week, led by Ingrid Riley, founder of Silicon Caribe (Jamaica) joins the region and its diaspora alike on these topics, furthering the mission to have more impact through technology. Caribbean Tech Week signals a decisive shift: that the region is a force to be reckoned with when you combine its context, culture, and technology.

At the core of INNOVATE 2026 is the proprietary 5A AI Transformation Framework™, developed by Islandpreneur International to guide organisations from AI uncertainty to measurable competitive advantage.

Designed specifically for Caribbean institutions and SMEs, the framework provides a sequenced, execution-driven pathway, in which one moves from assessment to advancement incorporating AI strategically.

A conversation with the Head of ICT Department for the Government of Sint Maarten, Mr. Femi Badejo and lead for the digital transformation project, will highlight on the readiness of the nation for the AI disruption and provide key insights on how to navigate the overall digital transformation that is taking place. A sought-after expert, Mr. Badejo has been instrumental in architecting and executing the digital transformation of the island of St. Maarten for several years.

Ife Badejo has trained more than 200 Caribbean entrepreneurs and executives across the Dutch Caribbean in AI tools alone. INNOVATE 2026 expands the AI conversation from experimentation to executive-level transformation — helping organisations move from isolated tools to structured strategy.

Event Details

Event: INNOVATE 2026

Part of: Caribbean Tech Week — Inaugural Edition 2026

Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Format: Live-streamed online (open to Caribbean leaders and global participants)

Attendance: Free registration

To register, go to http://tiny.cc/innovate2026 for updates follow Islandpreneur on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instragram. For inquiries, feel free to email hello@islandpreneur.co or whatsapp +1721-520-0033.