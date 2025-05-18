Islandpreneur builds Momentum in the Month of May | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Islandpreneur has entered a season of powerful momentum, marked by a series of impactful engagements that demonstrate its leadership at the intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship, and island-based growth.

Last week, Islandpreneur’s founder Ife Badejo moderated the inaugural Labor Symposium, facilitating a high-level dialogue on the evolving workforce. During the symposium, she also delivered a powerful workshop on the Future of Work and Education, engaging over 150 stakeholders in preparing for a rapidly changing digital economy. Capping off the week, Badejo guest lectured for a cohort of senior professionals at the Digital Business Strategy & Leadership course, equipping leaders with an ‘islandpreneurial’ mindset and tools to thrive in a tech-driven world.

This week, the momentum continues. On May 22, Islandpreneur will host its second Inner Circle Meetup at Morgan Resort. This is free for Inner Circle Members and $25 for non-members. This meetup is a curated space for visionaries and change-makers to connect and collaborate.

Immediately following, on May 28, is the “From Islander to Investor” masterclass, a strategic training designed to demystify the investment journey for entrepreneurs and professionals ready to build wealth intentionally. This masterclass will be facilitated by financial expert Emilio Kalmera. The goal is to show how to invest in such a way to gain financial freedom in the near future. This is not a get rich scheme but a proven wealth creation strategy.

These events are more than moments—they are part of a movement.

“May is a catalytic month for us,” said Badejo. “As we build toward our official launch of The Islandpreneur Experience 2025 in June, these activities are strengthening the ecosystem and laying the groundwork for a year of transformation.”

The Islandpreneur Experience 2025 will be officially launched on June 27-28 at a special event in St. Maarten that includes the launch of Islandpreneur’s international events, a business matching event with islandpreneurs from other islands, and a showcase of the Inner Circle community. With additional initiatives like AI LAB, the Smart Guide Series, and regional and international events, Islandpreneur continues to bridge the gap between island dreams and global opportunities.

For more information to register, email us at hello@islandpreneur.co or connect with us on Facebook at www.fb.com/iamislandpreneur