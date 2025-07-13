Islandpreneur launches AI Islands on Aug 27-29, 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Caribbean entrepreneurship enters a bold new era as Islandpreneur International announces the launch of AI Islands: Paradise x Progress = Power—the region’s most dynamic summit dedicated for entrepreneurs and business leaders ready to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

Taking place at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en St. Maarten (CBCS) in Willemstad, Curaçao on August 27-29, 2025, AI Islands is more than an event—it’s a launchpad for the Caribbean’s next generation of business pioneers. By bringing together forward-thinking entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and global AI experts, the summit empowers participants to turn the region’s unique strengths into global solutions.

From Paradise, Through Progress, to Power

“At Islandpreneur International, we believe the formula for the Caribbean’s future is simple but transformative: Paradise x Progress = Power,” said Ife Badejo, Founder of Islandpreneur International. “By harnessing AI, Caribbean entrepreneurs can build thriving businesses, solve pressing global challenges, and empower their families—all while enjoying the unparalleled lifestyle of our islands.”

While AI is widening the global digital divide, Islandpreneur International views this moment as a catalyst: an unprecedented chance for the Caribbean to lead by example—transforming from consumers to creators, and bridging the gap for lasting impact.

AI Islands is designed to bridge the digital divide, provide access to cutting-edge AI solutions, and catalyze new opportunities for the entire region. Attendees can expect dynamic keynotes, workshops to assist with prompts and workflows, AI Demos of the latest tools, and premier networking.

AI Islands: Hosted by CBCS

The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en St. Maarten, a cornerstone of regional innovation, will host the inaugural summit—demonstrating a strong commitment to the future of technology and business in the Caribbean.

Interested persons are invited to go to https://islandpreneur.co/ai-islands to join the waiting list and be the first to get further details. Interested partners are welcome to email hello@islandpreneur.co for more details.