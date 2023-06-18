Islandpreneur Live 2023 Focuses on Digital Payment Options | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Islandpreneur Live is the premier entrepreneurship event designed to empower and equip entrepreneurs and innovators on the islands to be digitally enabled and access global markets. Started during the height of the pandemic in 2020, this event has attracted global entrepreneurs and leaders such as Jeff Hoffman co-founder of Priceline.com and former chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network, Evan Carmichael, venture capitalist turned youtuber with more than 3 million subscribers and senior executives of MicroSoft.

This year’s theme, “Digitally Friendly, Globally Accessible” focuses on how entrepreneurs and small business owners can use digital tools and access global markets to gain both time and financial freedom. Some of the key topics include How to Ignite Business Growth, Go Global with Your Intellectual Property, Be Capital Ready, How to Attract Investors, and How to Use AI to Start Your Business and Boost Sales.

During June 29 –30, one of the focal points for this year’s Islandpreneur Live is a demo by the US Consulate and Stanford University students on a possible solution to empower ‘islandpreneurs’ to get paid online.

In March 2023, Kristin Lundberg, Consult in charge of Political, Economic, and Public Affairs Consul at the US Consulate in Curaçao and Ife Badejo, visionary behind Islandpreneur pitched to participate in the Hack-4-Defense program at Stanford University, showcasing the challenge of getting paid online for digital entrepreneurs and small businesses who want to reach the US market.

Though this project was not chosen for this program, a group of Stanford University students decided to do it as an independent assignment as they wanted to assist in solving this problem that is a regional challenge on different levels.

Since March, with the support of the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao and Islandpreneur, these students have consulted with key stakeholders and entrepreneurs to create a solution that addresses this problem. Their findings and a demo of what they came up with will be showcased at Islandpreneur.

At Islandpreneur Live, CX Pay, a fintech company based in Curacao and serving the entire region will also give insights on the digital payment solutions for St. Maarten and will share a surprise about a solution that will be available in the very near future. David Maduro, the Managing Director will be on St. Maarten in person to share and answer questions to those who have had challenges with online payments.

In addition to digital payments, the director of the Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten (BIP) will be sharing on how entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovators, can use leverage their intellectual property to build a global business.

A unique component of Islandpreneur Live this year is the Islandpreneur Pitch Competition where talented ‘islandpreneurs’ will get an opportunity to pitch their business ideas. The top 5-10 islandpreneurs will gain valuable insights from our experts and possibly gain access to funding.

Islandpreneur equips island-based entrepreneurs and creators to embrace digital tools, accelerate growth, profitably scale their businesses and expand globally. It does so through media and a variety of entrepreneurship development programs. Official partners include the Ministry of Finance, Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten, Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten, Port of Sint Maarten, and TelEm Group, the official telecommunications provider.

Access Pass for Islandpreneur Live is $97 for both days. Currently there is a special to save 25% for a limited time only. Seating is also limited. To learn more and register, visit https://islandpreneur.splashthat.com/ or email the team at hello@islandpreneur.co. For regular updates, stay connected on Facebook www.fb.com/iamislandpreneur.