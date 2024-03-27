Islandpreneur Power Fest: Unites U.S. & Caribbean Women | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — In a significant stride towards fostering female entrepreneurship, the U.S. Mission to the Dutch Caribbean together with Islandpreneur is delighted to announce a collaborative initiative designed to empower women business owners from the Dutch Caribbean and the United States. This landmark event, the Islandpreneur Power Fest, is slated to take place from June 27-29 at the Simpson Bay Beach Resort in Sint Maarten, setting the stage for an extraordinary gathering of visionaries and change makers.

At the heart of this initiative is the recognition of the pivotal role women entrepreneurs play in driving economic innovation and sustainable growth. This summit is underpinned by the U.S. State Department's POWER program (Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise), which since its inception in 2019, has been instrumental in leveraging diplomatic and private sector resources to enhance women's access to vital skills and networks.

Key Highlights of Islandpreneur Power Fest ’24:

Selective Engagement: This event is unique in its approach, offering a platform for a select group of women entrepreneurs from the Caribbean and the U.S. The exclusivity ensures focused and meaningful interactions, making it a rare opportunity for attendees.

Business Matching for Global Trade: A core component of the conference is the facilitation of business matching, aimed at bolstering foreign trade and opening up new market opportunities. This initiative is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the participating regions, fostering economic ties and mutual growth.

Bilateral Exchange of Expertise: In a refreshing departure from traditional conference formats, this experience is structured as a two-way exchange where both U.S. and Caribbean participants share and gain insights, underscoring a joint commitment to learning and growing together.

Foundation for Sustainable Partnerships: Beyond networking, the event is geared towards cultivating long-term, profitable business relationships. This approach is aligned with the broader goal of sustainable economic development and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs.

Islandpreneur Power Fest will also feature direct engagements with business leaders, workshops tailored to real-world business challenges, and the establishment of strong professional networks. It represents a concerted effort by the organizers and its allies to support women entrepreneurs, not just in scaling their businesses, but in playing a more pronounced role in the global economy.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the journey towards economic empowerment and inclusivity for women in business as Islandpreneur celebrates its 5th year of creating unique value. Those interested in being part of this transformative experience are encouraged to visit https://tiny.cc/islandpower for more information and to join the waiting list. With applications opening in the upcoming weeks, prospective participants are urged to act swiftly, as places are limited.

This partnership between the U.S. Mission to the Dutch Caribbean and Islandpreneur not only highlights the commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs but also sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth in the Caribbean and beyond.

Islandpreneur is equips entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives to build more innovative and sustainable businesses while providing opportunities for key stakeholders to tangibly support economic growth.

To join the waiting list, go to www.tiny.cc/islandpower. For more about Islandpreneur programs and services, visit www.islandpreneur.co or connect to www.facebook.com/iamislandpreneur for regular updates.

Ife Badejo