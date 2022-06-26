Islandpreneur Virtual Summit focuses on the Future of Islands on Jul 1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Islandpreneur Live 2022 commences on June 27 and will continue with a week of activities through to July 1. These activities include in-person masterclasses (June 27 -29) with experts covering topics such as tourism, public relations, resilience, innovation, and adaptive strategies to thrive. Masterclasses include Lela Simmonds, Business Development Manager at Port of St. Maarten Group of Companies, Haddy Folivi, a global public relations specialist based in the United Kingdom, and Elly Moesquit, Supervision Specialist of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en SInt Maarten. In addition to the masterclasses, the 2nd Annual Islandpreneur Awards will take place at Motorworld SHowroom on June 30. This awards ceremony recognizes those who are making a significant difference and impacting islands.

Islandpreneur Live 2022 will conclude with its virtual summit that brings experts from around the world to share on the topics of innovation, finance, and entrepreneurship. This year the theme of the virtual summit is “The Future of Islands”.On July 1, the virtual summit will kick-off with a welcome address from the Minister of Finance, Hon. Mr. Ardwell Irion and will immediately transition to a panel discussion on the future of islands. Panelists include Errol Cova, Head of Expert Supervision Department and Chair of Innovation Platform at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, Damien Schmidt, Project Coordinator at the Princess Juliana International Airport and an entrepreneurship advocate, and Claudine Pohl of Lemoneight Consulting and International Brand Ambassador of the Port of Sint Maarten.

This year, except for the panel discussion, all sessions are facilitated by women. Ruth Kudzi of Optimus Coaching Academy in the UK will share about the Future of Business and touch on topics such as the psychology of entrepreneurship and how to accelerate growth. Caterina Rando (USA), who is focused on serving women on a mission and has built businesses and non-profits alike, will share the influence equation, gain long term clients, and how to sell with authenticity during the Future of Sales. Shellya Rodgers- Webster is a Member of the House of Assembly and former Deputy Director of Tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board. Mrs. Rodgers -Webster will share her unique perspective on the Future of Tourism. Telly Onu, has been at the forefront of the financial innovation ecosystem with over 20 years’ experience. Based on the island of Nevis, Telly is an internationally regarded digital finance infrastructure architect and will share what the future of finance looks like based also on the developments in blockchain technologies.

Dr. Ife Badejo (h.c.), world class connector and strategist, will host this year’s free virtual summit. Ife, as she is often called, obtained an honorary doctorate for the work she has done in entrepreneurship and innovation development focused on islands from the United Graduate College and Seminary International. Ife has also been awarded the Entrepreneurship Civility Person of the Year by the I Change Nations, the largest civility focused organization in the world. Ife is also the executive producer of Islandpreneur.

“Islandpreneur aims to scale impact on islands through quality programs and services. One of the pillars of Islandpreneur is innovation. This includes both content in the form of expert knowledge and context as in the experience (online or virtual). This year, the virtual summit will be held on Hubilo. This platform not only allows for booths, networking lounges and a reception area, much like an in-person conference but it has tools for business matching that are extraordinary.

The virtual summit is free. Our focus is to create quality experiences for our attendees, speakers, and partners and foster strategic relationship building for impact. We’re excited about this year’s Islandpreneur Live as we believe it will spawn so many opportunities for both local and international experts.”, Ife stated.

Islandpreneur Live is the signature event that brings together global leaders and experts together to provide island-based entrepreneurs and creators with strategies and tools to accelerate growth. Official partners include Ministry of Finance, Centrale Bank van Curacao en Sint Maarten, Motorworld, Port of St. Maarten Group of Companies and TelEm N.V. the official telecommunications provider.

To register for the Islandpreneur Virtual Summit, go to https://events.hubilo.com/islandpreneur/register. To learn more about Islandpreneur Live 2022, go to https://www.islandpreneur.co. Stay connected on the Facebook Page, https://fb.com/iamislandpreneur or WhatsApp +1-721-520-0033 for details.