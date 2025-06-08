Islandpreneur’s Investment Masterclass A Success. Islandpreneur has a growing waiting list for more masterclasses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Islandpreneur proudly announces the success of its inaugural investment masterclass, From Islander to Investor. This groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering St. Maarten based entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers with the tools, insights, and confidence to participate meaningfully in financial spaces and work towards financial freedom.

This event marks a critical step toward bridging the gap between ambition and access—creating a platform where innovation meets investment, and dreams align with strategy.

For too long, Caribbean voices have been underrepresented in wealth-building discussions. Islandpreneur is changing that narrative by creating spaces where financial literacy is not only taught but culturally contextualized.

In an economic climate where access to capital remains a barrier for many in the Caribbean region, being in the right financial rooms is no longer optional—it’s essential.

This masterclass connected participants with seasoned experts and financial educators, such as the facilitator Emilio Kalmera, a financial expert and investor for over 20 years, and Member of Parliament, Hon. Ardwell Irion, the guest host.

This provided a rare and unique opportunity to ask questions to those who are committed to empowering others to become financially for themselves and for the island at large.

This masterclass focused on how to invest in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), using Interactive Brokers which allows persons to get the monies in local bank accounts. In preparation for the masterclass, additional information on what ETFs are, why it is a preferred investment strategy, a tutorial on how to setup a brokers account, and an investment risk profile assessment was shared with all attendees.

Having supported the Government of Sint Maarten in launching the St. Maarten Financial Literacy month in 2023 and continuing it in 2024, it was obvious by the overwhelming response, that more information on financial literacy was needed in the community.

With global geopolitics impacting markets, it became evident that having a good investment strategy is necessary and now more than ever, to provide professionals and entrepreneurs access to capital and even as a retirement plan.

Due to the success of this masterclass, Islandpreneur will be hosting more masterclasses on finance and investment. This reinforces its mission to build a globally competitive Caribbean through education, innovation, and access.

We invite stakeholders, partners, and future investors to engage in this powerful movement. The Investor’s Master Class is more than an event—it’s a key catalyst for transformation.

To officially join our community to get additional access to resources, go to https://community.islandpreneur.co, email hello@islandpreneur.co for specific questions or stay connected for updates on our social media on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.