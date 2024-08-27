Jacobs tenders’ resignation as leader of NA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Member of Parliament (MP) Silveria Jacobs tendered her resignation as leader of the National Alliance (NA) and will be bowing out of politics for the foreseeable future.

MP Jacobs resignation becomes effective on September 19, 2024, as she leaves the House of Parliament after not retaining her seat during the snap elections of August 19, 2024.

Jacobs became leader of the NA in 2018.

Jacobs announced her resignation in a press statement.