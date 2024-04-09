Jazz ‘N’ Rhythms Event on April 13 Cancelled. Ticket Reimbursements Available | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) – Just Smart Productions and Xtratight Entertainment regrets to announce the cancellation of the highly anticipated Jazz 'N' Rhythms event scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ticket holders are advised to contact the same ticket outlet where their tickets were purchased to process their refunds. Mr. Bertaux “Rude” Fleming, the Managing Director of Xtratight Entertainment, expressed deep regret for the cancellation, stating, "It is with sincere disappointment that we have to cancel the Jazz 'N' Rhythms event. This decision was not made lightly, but due to circumstances beyond our control, it has become necessary."

Just Smart Productions and Xtratight Entertainment extend its apologies to all supporters, fans, and attendees who were eagerly looking forward to the event. The team is committed to ensuring that future events maintain the high standards of entertainment that the community has come to expect.