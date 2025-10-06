JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. Empowers Youth Through Interscholastic Speaking Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — On October 4th, JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N., formerly known as the Jaycees, successfully hosted its annual Interscholastic Speaking Competition, bringing together students from three secondary schools for an evening of confidence, eloquence, and empowerment as they showcased their talents through speech.

Representing Milton Peters College were Jada Smith and Melina de Vries; St. Maarten Academy was represented by Raynella Gomez, Sarah Ramdass, and Adjwoa Bernabe; and St. Dominic High School was represented by Masline Dossous, Tyrique Walsh, and Nyah Kalmera.

A total of eight contestants competed in the first round, with Tyrique Walsh, Jada Smith, and Adjwoa Bernabe advancing to the finals. The finalists competed for the following top prizes:

1st Place: An opportunity to compete at the JCI Dutch Caribbean National Convention on October 18th in Curaçao, with travel sponsored by Winair.

2nd Place: A weekend stay at Holland House Beach Hotel.

3rd Place: A gift voucher courtesy of Roma Cucina Italiana.

Special awards were also presented for Best Dressed, Best Motivational Speech, Best Persuasive Speech, and Audience Favorite.

The overall winner, Adjwoa Bernabe, also earned the Best Dressed award. Jada Smith received Best Persuasive Speech and placed as 2nd runner-up, while Tyrique Walsh earned Audience Favorite and placed as 3rd runner-up. Melina de Vries received the medal for Best Motivational Speech.

This marks the second consecutive year that JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. has hosted the event, continuing the proud Jaycees legacy of public speaking and debate competitions.

Last year, the organization hosted a debate competition, and this year, a speaking competition. The initiative aims to strengthen youth voices and develop leadership skills through the art of effective communication.

This year’s competition was held in collaboration with Toastmasters, with valuable support from distinguished judges: Mr. Gillian Thomas of Saint Martin Evolution Toastmasters Club, Ms. Cheryl Dangleben-York of Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club, and Ms. Averdine Stephen of Business and Professional Women (BPW).

Their guidance and expertise contributed greatly to the success of the event.

JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. extends sincere gratitude to the participating schools, coaches, and parents for their commitment, and to its sponsors — Winair, Port St. Maarten, Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten, Boogaard Insurance, Holland House Beach Hotel, Roma Cucina Italiana, and CC1 — for making this initiative possible.