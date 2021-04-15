JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N to provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information/Registration at several locations on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Volunteer and youth group JCI SXM A.C.T.I.O.N. will set up several COVID-19 Vaccination Information & Registration stands on Saturday, April 17th, at the following locations: Sunny Foods, Carrefour (Bush Road), Cost U Less, Market Garden between 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.

The youth group will be handing out information flyers and answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or the rollout plan for the country. Additionally, they can register the person for a vaccine on the spot!

There are still people who have questions or trouble with the registration process. If you are going to do your weekend shopping, take the opportunity and stop by the information & registration stands, and don’t forget to bring your ID with you.

With the more contagious British (UK) variant now prominently present on our island, the need to protect ourselves against the virus has become increasingly important. Only if enough people become vaccinated can we stop the virus’s spread and prevent a situation like we are seeing on the islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

You can also register online via the online registration form, which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found at https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/Form.aspx? fid=5376a115-73d0-4a74-b632-95a9448539b2&v=OGtn05kNmb.

Registration is free, and the COVID-19 vaccine is also free.

The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) also encourages everyone to assist friends, family, neighbors, and loved ones with the registration as we know that some struggle with the process.

Ask if you can help with registration, transport, or support if you suspect that someone needs it because only together can we reach our goal. If you have questions about the registration process, your appointment, or if you require additional information, contact the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Collective Prevention Service (CPS) at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

For more information on joining the volunteer team, WhatsApp Ravina: +1-721-527-4743 or email sxmaction@gmail.

Sint Maarten, protected together!